Saline County Polar Plunge set for Saturday at Hurricane Lake

Gather up your warmest towel and best water shoes because it is time for the seventh annual Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge in Saline County, which benefits Special Olympics of Arkansas.

“Believe it or not, the less you have on, the better off you will be,” said Paula Calhoun, the Special Olympics representative for

Saline County. “Always wear shoes, and bring a friend. It is more fun with other people.”

Calhoun, who represents other Tri-Lakes areas such as Garland County, Clark County and Hot Spring County, said to also wear a costume.

“We have had some crazy ones, especially in Saline County. They have stayed hidden until the costume contest because they don’t want people to see what they have on,” Calhoun said.

Prizes will be handed out for the best individual costume and the best team costume. Calhoun said awards will also be given to individuals and teams for the most money raised.

The event will be held Saturday at Hurricane Lake Estates in Benton, with registration beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a costume parade and awards presentation at 10 a.m. and the plunge into the lake at 10:15 a.m.

Matt Burks, media specialist for the Benton Police Department, said he has participated in the event numerous times.

“Despite the water being very cold, it is a lot of fun to dress in a costume, look at other people’s costumes and just act a little silly before jumping into the water,” Burks said. “The reason we do all this is that it is a great fundraiser for Special Olympics of Arkansas athletes, who need these fundraisers to be able to participate in various Special Olympic games.”

According to www.specialolympicsarkansas.org, the mission of Special Olympics Arkansas is to “provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.” For more information, visit the website.

Burks said the money raised helps pay for travel, food and more. To participate in the Polar Plunge, each participant must raise a minimum of $50 and will receive a Polar Plunge T-Shirt.

“If you ever go to a Special Olympics event, watch the faces of joy from the athletes,” Burks said.

“Simply put, they make the spectators smile and feel the same amount of joy. It brings tears of joy to many who watch the games,” he said.

“If they raise $250, they will receive a plunge shirt and a Special Olympics beach towel,” Calhoun said. “If they raise $500, they will get a golf umbrella, and if they raise $1,000, they will receive all of it, plus a folding chair that says Special Olympics.”

Those who do not wish to participate in the plunge but still want to donate money can purchase an “I Chickened Out” T-shirt for $25.

Last year, the event raised more than $10,000, and in the past, the event has earned closer to $15,000.

“Hopefully, this year we can get it back up to what it has been,” Calhoun said.

The plunge started as a law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics Arkansas, and Calhoun said this is “just one of the ways they came up with to raise money.”

“It is done all over the United States,” Calhoun

said. “We have about 20 all around the state, and it is opened up to anyone who wants to plunge.”

She said the easiest way to raise money is to set up a page at www.firstgiving.com and make a fundraising page.

“Then send out that page through social media, and your friends and family can make donations that way,” Calhoun said, “so you don’t have to go see them and collect money.”

Calhoun said Hot Springs will host a polar plunge on March 4.

“If you are someone that is participating for the first time,” Burks said, “watch and listen to everyone that is smiling and joking — watching the reactions of everyone, from the costume contest to their faces reacting when they run into the water.

“It is what will keep you wanting to participate in the future.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.