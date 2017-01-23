Police beat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Deputies: Kid in car as drugs found on 2
Pulaski County deputies arrested two people Saturday after finding them in a car with belts tied around their arms, heroin in a spoon and a crying toddler in the back seat, authorities said.
Deputies were called to the Dollar General on Arch Street near West Pratt Road in response to a report of two people passed out in a running car with a child in the back seat, according to arrest reports.
Mark Hudson, 28, and Heather Hudson, 27, were found in a "daze" by deputies at the location south of Little Rock, the reports said. Both were arrested at 1:45 p.m., the reports said.
Mark Hudson had a brown belt tied around his arm, while Heather Hudson had a black belt around her wrist, according to the reports.
A 3-year-old girl was found crying in the back seat, authorities said.
Deputies found .69 grams of heroin in the car, .08 grams of heroin in a spoon and needles on the center console, the reports said.
Both were charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of possession of a controlled substance with purpose and 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to reports.
Both were listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.
