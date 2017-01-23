JUCO defender enjoys Arkansas visit, could join Hogs

Junior college defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson liked what he saw of Arkansas during his two-day unofficial visit that ended Sunday.

The facilities and coaching staff were the highlights of the trip.

“Seeing the whole facility and being around the team,” Richardson said. “Getting all of the support from the coaching staff. Everybody came and spoke to me and shook my hand. That’s the type of love you feel; even [though] most of the guys weren’t my position coach. They came up and spoke and introduced themselves.”

Richardson, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Hutchinson Communty College in Kansas made the trip with former Hog defensive lineman and defensive graduate assistant Alfred Davis, who was recently hired as the defensive line coach at Hutchinson.

He said Davis gave him a heads-up about the Hogs.

“This is the SEC, and getting the chance to play in the SEC against some of the top schools is something I always dreamed about,” Richardson said. “I was always wanting to play for a Power Five school with a big fan base and be a part of something great.”

He could join the Hogs as a blue shirt, which allows an athlete to receive a scholarship in the fall or after the first semester and count toward next year’s class.

“As long as I’m able to play — get a shot this upcoming season,” said Richardson, who would have three years to play there. “I’m more than interested.”

The Hogs plan to change from a 4-3 defensive scheme to a 3-4 for next season.

“I’ll be like a stand-up rusher and be able to drop into the flats,” Richardson said.

He had offers from Duke, Indiana and others while at Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Ga., before making his way to junior college. Richardson recorded 60 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks this past season.

He has a good relationship with the Buffalo coaching staff and is seriously considering the Bulls while drawing interest from several other schools.

“They’re all Division I,” he said. “They’re like Southland and MAC Schools like that. But the SEC is where it’s at. It’s the top, and I believe that’s where I deserve to be.”

He wants to talk things over with his family since he made the trip solo.

“But I guarantee, if my mom would’ve seen that stadium and she walked into that arena, she would’ve been like ‘Oh my word,'” he said.