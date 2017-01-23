What Mike Anderson said Monday

— Our live blog as Mike Anderson previews Tuesday's matchup at Vanderbilt.

Mike Anderson

— Vanderbilt is starting to get what Bryce Drew wants them to do. All five of their starters are shooting threats. They're balanced and the shooting opens up the floor. Luke Kornet is a presence inside.

— Vanderbilt always play well at home. The game will test Arkansas' patience on defense. Vanderbilt will push pace at times.

— Payton Willis is another storyline. Starting and playing well.

— Have to guard Kornet on the perimeter because he can make 3s. Vandy also attacks the basket and does good things offensively spreading the floor.

— Vandy plays mostly zone. Some man, but mostly zone.

— Hogs played similar teams in the nonconference portion of the schedule, but not quite because Vandy will put five shooters on the floor at once.

— The setup of Vandy's gym with the different. "My guys will probably like it. That way they don't have to see me, hear me talk to them."

— "I've been knowing Payton for quite a while. ... He made his decision and went to Vanderbilt."

— Have to do a better job guarding the perimeter because some teams have torched them. Thinks they've done better as the year has gone along.

— Last year was the total opposite in the SEC in that home teams dominated, while road teams are above .500 in conference play this year. Lot of new coaches and young teams, which play a factor. Thinks it's across the country. Parity is for real.

— Thinks the team will have to be on the same page offensively with the floor setup. They'll be prepared before they go there. Ky Madden was the coach on the floor when Michael Qualls hit the shot two years ago.

— Hadn't seen Manny Watkins since the game Saturday but he did come by the office today. A little weak but may practice. Will have to see. Doesn't know whether it was the flu or a bug.

— Thought not having Watkins be full-go Saturday "had a drastic effect on our defense."

— It's different playing Vanderbilt without Kevin Stallings, but coaches change.

— On if Vandy's win at Florida will get Hogs attention: "Everybody's going to get our attention. We're 4-3 in conference play, so every game is a big game."

— It takes time to transition to a new coach.