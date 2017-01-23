NBA's fans miss the boat on Westbrook

Whether it be Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association or the National Hockey League, the announcement of the starting lineups for the annual All-Star games often ignites debate.

It certainly did Thursday when the NBA announced starters for its All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Much of the conversation had to do with Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, who lost out to Golden State's Stephen Curry for one of the starting spots for the Western Conference.

Curry, the two-time MVP, is no slouch.

He is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Warriors, who are 38-6 and leading the Conference

But Westbrook is averaging what amounts to a triple-double -- 30.6 points per game, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game for the Thunder, who are 25-19 and in sixth place in the Western Conference.

The rest of the starting lineup for Western Conference includes Golden State forward Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans forward Anthony Davis.

Blame the fans for the slight on Westbrook.

Their ballots count for 50 percent of the vote with the media accounting for 25 percent and the players the final 25 percent.

Curry was the leading vote-getter with 1.848 million while Harden had 1.771 million. Westbrook received 1.576 million, which ranked seventh overall.

"Westbrook's snub was easily the biggest story from the All-Star starter announcements given his outstanding individual numbers and his ability to lead Oklahoma City onto firm ground in the West's playoff chase in his first season without both Durant and Serge Ibaka," wrote Ben Golliver of SI.com. "Interestingly, both his fellow players and the media panel voted him above both Curry and Harden as the top overall guard in the West. In other words, Westbrook would have been a starter had he beaten out either Curry or Harden in the fan vote."

Wildcats fly the W

The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908 back in November. Now, the Northwestern Wildcats, who haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 1939, are threatening to end a long drought.

The Wildcats are 15-4 and 4-2 in the Big 10 and are viewing their Cubs as inspiration.

"Why not us," asked captain and junior point guard Bryant McIntosh, who sent a tweet with the hashtag #FlytheW and picture of the Cubs' W flag flying above Wrigley Field on Oct. 31 after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians to close the Indians World Series lead to 3-2.

"We started talking about it last summer, when it looked like the Cubs might finally win it all," McIntosh said.

The Cubs and Northwestern have deep ties.

Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips has maintained a close relationship with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. In addition, the Cubs have used Northwestern facilities for offseason training. Northwestern's highlight film before each home game features Coach Chris Collins leading Cubs fans in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," at Wrigley Field, where he has thrown out the first pitch three times.

Sports quiz: How many times has Russell Westbrook played in the All-Star game?

Answer: Five times.

