Panel to discuss central Arkansas transit's evolution

A panel discussion and town hall meeting on evolving transportation issues in central Arkansas will be held Tuesday at the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock.

The region is in the midst of remaking the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and recently saw a push for a dedicated funding source for mass transit while the Little Rock port received a $6.2 million federal grant.

Other topics will include complete streets, accessibility and cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.

Panelists include Arthur "Art" Guzzetti, vice president of policy for the American Public Transportation Association; Rex Nelson, senior vice president and director of corporate communications for Simmons First National Corp.; Antwan Phillips, attorney with the Little Rock law firm of Wright Lindsey Jennings; and state Rep. Warwick Sabin, D-Little Rock.

Pamela Smith, communications director for the Little Rock School District, will moderate.

The event, which is being held in partnership with Rock Region Metro, is to begin at 5:30 p.m in the school's Sturgis Hall, 1200 Clinton Ave.

It is free and open to the public, but people interested in going are asked to reserve seats by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or calling (501) 683-5239.

