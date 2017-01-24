After chase, judge arrested

A circuit judge faces a March 3 court appearance after police say he was drunk when he drove through a DWI checkpoint in Johnson County and had to be chased down.

Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge William M. Pearson, 57, of Clarksville was arrested Friday night on charges of driving while intoxicated, fleeing, reckless driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Pearson did not respond to a request for comment left Monday at his office in Clarksville.

The release said Pearson was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Troopers at a sobriety checkpoint reported a pickup driven by Pearson failed to stop at the checkpoint on Arkansas 103 along the west edge of Clarksville.

Troopers pursued the pickup about 1.5 miles until it stopped near a business, according to the release. Pearson then attempted to drive back onto the highway but was blocked by a state police patrol car.

Pearson was taken to the Johnson County sheriff's office, where he was released early Saturday after posting a $1,400 bond.

Formal charges will be filed after a special prosecutor is appointed to handle Pearson's case, Fifth Judicial Circuit Prosecuting Attorney David Gibbons said Monday. Gibbons said he will ask for the special prosecutor to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest since his office conducts so much court business before Pearson.

A special judge will be appointed soon to try Pearson, Gibbons said. He said he will petition that judge to appoint a special prosecutor and relieve his office from the case.

The special judge will be appointed by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp, said Donna Gay, staff attorney for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Gay said the request for a special judge would be made by letter to Kemp if other judges in the judicial district recuse from the case. The Fifth Judicial District, composed of Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties, has four circuit judges, including Pearson.

Pearson first was elected to the bench in 2008, replacing Gov. Mike Beebe's appointee Jim Kennedy, who was not eligible for re-election. Pearson was re-elected unopposed in 2014. The term expires in 2020.

Before being elected judge, Pearson had a private law practice in Clarksville for 21 years. He also worked as a public defender in Johnson and Franklin counties.

