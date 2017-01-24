Arkansan killed after losing control of motorcycle on wet road, state police say

An Arkansas man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Sebastian County earlier this month, state police said.

On Jan. 15, 56-year-old Dennis Cancel of Fort Smith was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson north on U.S. 71 near North J Street in Fort Smith around 2:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Cancel lost control of the motorcycle, and he crashed, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day, officials said.

The death was recorded by state police Tuesday.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the accident, police said, and no one else was reported injured.

Cancel's death is the 25th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.