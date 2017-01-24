Bill advances to keep Arkansas primary in March

LITTLE ROCK — A proposal to make permanent Arkansas' decision to move its primary to March is heading to the state Senate for a vote.

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would permanently move the state's primary from May to the first Tuesday in March. The state Legislature moved the 2016 presidential primary to that date to join several other states holding their nominating contests on the same days, but the move only applied to last year.

The proposal would move the primary runoff election to April, and candidates would file to run the preceding November.

