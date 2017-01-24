Little Rock man shot 5 times by home intruder

A man was shot five times when a gunman entered his Little Rock home early Sunday and fired several rounds, police said.

The 31-year-old victim told responding officers that the shooter arrived at his house shortly before 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Pine Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When the gunman knocked on the front door, someone opened it, and the shooter began firing shots inside the home, the man told police.

The resident said he realized a short time later that he had been shot in both arms and once in the chest.

He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, according to authorities.

Medical personnel at the hospital determined that the victim had been shot five times. Officers noted that four bullet holes were found inside the home.

Six people, including four children whose ages ranged from 10 to 15, were inside the home at the time, the report stated.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.