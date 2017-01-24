Rally at state Capitol to highlight school-choice options

A rally to show support for school-choice programs will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Arkansas state Capitol.

Students, parents, teachers and community leaders representing all forms of school choice will show support for increased educational opportunity at the event that will feature student performances, testimonials and remarks from community leaders.

The event is one of many during National School Choice Week.

"Our event during National School Choice Week will bring all forms of school choice into the spotlight, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling," said Katie Clifford, director of The Reform Alliance in Arkansas. "There's no better time of year to show off all the great ways families in our state exercise school choice."

The Reform Alliance is the lead planner of Wednesday's event.

Metro on 01/24/2017