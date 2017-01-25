LR police say gun turned on robber

A Little Rock man was fatally shot after he and another man reportedly tried to rob two pizza employees outside a bank early Tuesday, police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., two Domino's Pizza employees, Nathaniel Carter, 24, and David Stricklin, 50, both of Little Rock, were depositing money at the Bank of the Ozarks at 13415 Otter Creek Parkway, according to a police report.

While at the bank, they were approached by Cornell James Drones, 35, and Anthony Michel, 40, both of Little Rock, McClanahan said. Both men were armed, the report said.

The two assailants attempted to rob Carter of the money, but there was a brief struggle, and Drones dropped his firearm, police said. Carter picked up the gun and fired several times, striking Drones in the upper part of his body, the release said.

[2017 HOMICIDES: Details on killings reported so far in Little Rock, North Little Rock]

Drones then ran to the back of a nearby Edward's Food Giant, got into a gray 2000 Toyota Camry and drove to a Love's Travel Plaza, a little over a mile away, where he got out of the vehicle and collapsed, McClanahan said.

Carter and Stricklin got into a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and followed Drones to the truck stop, where Carter flagged down police, the report said.

An officer who responded to the scene performed CPR, and Drones was taken to UAMS Medical Center. He was pronounced dead around 2 a.m.

According to online court records, Drones, whose address was listed as 8302 Oxford Valley Drive, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor and terroristic threatening related to violations that occurred in August 2009.

While investigating at the crime scene around 4 a.m., police found Michel hiding nearby in the bushes, McClanahan said. He was taken into custody and faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and felony theft. He is being held without bail.

An accomplice in a felony in which someone is killed can be charged with capital murder, based on the state's definition of the crime.

Carter probably will not face any charges, McClanahan said, adding that homicide detectives and the prosecuting attorney's office will review the full details of the killing.

Police do not believe any other suspects are at large.

Dropping off large sums of money at a bank can be dangerous, McClanahan said, and people are advised to do it during the day when they can.

Metro on 01/25/2017