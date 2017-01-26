Former Centerton teacher gets 24 years for having sex with student

BENTONVILLE -- A former teacher was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Richard Thomas Riley, 35, of McGehee pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree sexual assault and computer child pornography, both Class B felonies. The plea came under an agreement attorney Sam Hall reached with Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.

Riley taught at Life Way Christian School in Centerton. He was accused of having a sexual relationship with the student and having nude photographs of the girl. Riley was arrested Feb. 27, 2016.

The case was referred to the Benton County Sheriff's Office after a father said he found sexually explicit messages and nude images from Riley's Facebook Messenger to his daughter on an iPad, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed and said she sent nude photographs to Riley, according to court documents. The girl said she had sex with Riley numerous times at his home, and she thought they were in an exclusive relationship, according to the affidavit.

Riley told detectives he sent nude photographs to the girl and received photos from her, according to court documents. Riley admitted to having sex with the girl multiple times, according to court documents. Riley lived in Centerton while teaching at the school.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted Riley's guilty pleas.

Riley was sentenced to 24 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must serve at least six years before he is eligible for parole. Riley must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 12 years after his release from prison, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Riley, who was free on a $50,000 bond, was taken into custody and transported to the Benton County Jail where he will stay until he is transferred to prison.

Luke Bowers, an administrator with Life Way, previously said the school fired Riley, who had worked there since 2013. Riley taught physical science and world history, primarily to freshmen and sophomores.

Life Way Christian School, a ministry of First Baptist Church Centerton, started in 2000. It has about 575 students enrolled in preschool through grade 12.