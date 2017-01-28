AT THE POST

DAY 10 of 57

FRIDAY’S ATTENDANCE 4,250

FRIDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $2,322,583

FRIDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $385,526

TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:15 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S STARS

Alex Birzer won the fourth and seventh races. Birzer rode Itasca Falls to a 3½-length victory over Poised ‘n Ready in the fourth race, covering 1 mile in 1:40.44 to pay $7.60 to win, $3.80 and $2.80. In the seventh race, Birzer rode Shotgun Kowboy to a victory by a neck over Brerry, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.24. Shotgun Kowboy paid $9.20, $4.80 and $3.00. On the season, Birzer has won seven races in 46 starts and is in third place in the jockey standings. Trainer Ingrid Mason was the winner in the second and third races. Teriat won the second race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.80, defeating J.E.’s Handmedown by a ½ length. Teriat paid $4.20, $3.60 and $2.60. Mango’s Muse won the third race, defeating Dustem Carolina by 3¼ lengths in a 6-furlong race. Mango’s Muse’s winning time was 1:12.0 and paid $15.80, $5.80 and $3.40.

DIODORO’S FAST START

Trainer Robertino Diodoro is in second place in the trainer standings with seven victories in 24 starts for $222,622. “I’m not surprised,” Diodoro said of his fast start. “I really think we put a decent group together. It was two, three months of planning – we just didn’t scramble the last week and buy horses. I give my owners — some new guys and some guys I’ve had before — I give them a lot of credit for stepping up to the plate and helping us build a stable.” Diodoro’s 30 percent strike rate mirrors his combined record at the 2015 and 2016 Oaklawn meetings – the trainer’s first two stints in Hot Springs – when he was 31 of 103. The past two years, Diodoro was helped by Subtle Indian, who won six of seven starts including the $400,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap in late April. However, Subtle Indian suffered a career-ending leg injury in the $300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes on July 31 at Del Mar. “Kind of leaves a big hole in the stable,” Diodoro said. “It’s an unfortunate part of horse racing.” Diodoro has unveiled several promising runners this month at Oaklawn, including Smokin Now and Mishegas. Smokin Now, in his 3-year-old debut, broke his maiden by 3¾ lengths Jan. 14. A son of 2000 Horse of the Year Tiznow out of multiple graded stakes winner Smoke Glacken, Smokin Now is owned by Mercedes Stables LLC (Maria Vila and Ernest Moody), which also campaigned Subtle Indian.

WARRIOR’S CLUB TO SOUTHWEST?

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas said Friday morning he is leaning toward starting Warrior’s Club in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20. Warrior’s Club finished fourth in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes, defeated 12 lengths by Uncontested. Lukas said he wants to look at nominations for the Southwest Stakes before making a decision, but he said Warrior’s Club is “still on the radar.” “I would say at this point he’s leaning that direction for sure,” Lukas said. “There isn’t much more I can do with him.” Warrior’s Club worked a ½ mile in :50 Wednesday morning.

MARTHA WASHINGTON BOUND?

Trainer Brad Cox said Friday morning he is leading toward starting Benner Island in the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies Feb. 11. The Martha Washington is one of Oaklawn’s two major two-turn prep races for the $400,000 Fantasy Stakes on April 14. Benner Island is coming off a 3¾-length victory at 1 mile Nov. 26 at Churchill Downs. “As of right now, I think she’s got a big upside,” Cox said. “She should be able to go the two-turn mile here.” Other locally based horses leaning toward the Martha Washington include Chanel’s Legacy, My Sweet Stella, Perfect Wife and Torrent.

FINAL FURLONG

Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel notched his 950th victory at Oaklawn when he rode Limonte in Thursday’s seventh race for co-owner/trainer Lon Wiggins. … Three-time owner champion Danny Caldwell won three races Thursday: Kelly Belly Kid in the second race, By Golly Its a Cat in the fifth and Plum Gorgeous in the sixth. Caldwell has 85 career victories at Oaklawn, including nine this year. … Lukas said he’s nominated Mr. Z to the $125,000 King Cotton Stakes on Feb. 4.

— Information for this report was contributed by the Oaklawn Park media department.