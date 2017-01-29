Home / Latest News /
Pedestrian killed in Little Rock crash, police say
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Little Rock on Sunday night, police said.
Officers were responding shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Stagecoach Road, the police department wrote on Twitter.
No further information was immediately available.
