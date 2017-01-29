Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, January 29, 2017, 8:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Pedestrian killed in Little Rock crash, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 7:41 p.m.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Little Rock on Sunday night, police said.

Officers were responding shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Stagecoach Road, the police department wrote on Twitter.

No further information was immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Pedestrian killed in Little Rock crash, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online