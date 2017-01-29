Robinson's David Porter flips commitment to Arkansas

Joe T. Robinson defensive end David Porter has flipped his commitment from Colorado State to Arkansas after making an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Porter, 6-2, 230 pounds also had scholarship offers from Rutgers, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis and Louisiana-Monroe.

He recorded 105 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection as a senior. As a junior, he recorded 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble.

Porter is the second Senator to commit to the Hogs in the 2017 class. Receiver Koilan Jackson pledged to the Razorback during the summer. Arkansas freshman running back T.J. Hammonds also attended Robinson.

Arkansas now has 22 commitments for the 2017 class.