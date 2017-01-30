Home / Latest News /
8 men accused of soliciting sex in Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:39 a.m.
Eight Arkansans are accused of soliciting sex in Little Rock earlier this month, according to police records.
On Jan. 20, officers arrived at 8020 Baseline Road, which is listed in public records as a self-service car wash. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., police charged eight men with soliciting sex, according to citations released by the agency Friday:
William Roy Raveling III, 30, of Mabelvale; Ryan Buford Willis, 33, of Mabelvale; Gregory Arnett Brewer, 57, of North Little Rock; Delvin Eliezor Montes-Flores, 20, of Little Rock; Michael Reid, 26, of Little Rock; Billy Ray Kumpe Jr., 44, of Alexander; David D. Dalton, 44, of Pine Bluff, and Benjamin Owen Chronister of Belleville. Chronister's age was not listed on the police document.
A police report lists Dalton's place of employment as the Dollarway School District in Pine Bluff. A call to the district was not immediately returned Monday morning.
No photos were available. A sheriff's office spokesman said he had no record of the men being booked into the Pulaski County jail, adding they were likely cited and released at the scene.
Court dates are scheduled for the Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.
TravisBickle says... January 30, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
One way to find out if you're dealing with an undercover trick is to ask if you can take some nude pictures. That's not against the law. Asking for a specific sex act is.
