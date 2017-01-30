8 men accused of soliciting sex in Little Rock

Eight Arkansans are accused of soliciting sex in Little Rock earlier this month, according to police records.

On Jan. 20, officers arrived at 8020 Baseline Road, which is listed in public records as a self-service car wash. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., police charged eight men with soliciting sex, according to citations released by the agency Friday:

William Roy Raveling III, 30, of Mabelvale; Ryan Buford Willis, 33, of Mabelvale; Gregory Arnett Brewer, 57, of North Little Rock; Delvin Eliezor Montes-Flores, 20, of Little Rock; Michael Reid, 26, of Little Rock; Billy Ray Kumpe Jr., 44, of Alexander; David D. Dalton, 44, of Pine Bluff, and Benjamin Owen Chronister of Belleville. Chronister's age was not listed on the police document.

A police report lists Dalton's place of employment as the Dollarway School District in Pine Bluff. A call to the district was not immediately returned Monday morning.

No photos were available. A sheriff's office spokesman said he had no record of the men being booked into the Pulaski County jail, adding they were likely cited and released at the scene.

Court dates are scheduled for the Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.