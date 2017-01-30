Little Rock woman charged with DWI after crashing through Governor's Mansion gate, police say

State police arrested 21-year-old driver after she crashed through a gate at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion early Sunday, according to a police report.

Claire Suzanne Marratt of Little Rock was arrested at 6:34 a.m. about a block away from the Governor's Mansion, which is located at 1800 Center St., according to the report.

Police said Marratt drove through the gate and then fled. It was unclear Sunday night whether Gov. Asa Hutchinson was at the residence during the crash.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Marratt had slow and slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants, according to the report.

Marratt was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, drinking in public, first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass and careless and prohibited driving, according to the arrest report.

She was held in Pulaski County jail Sunday night without bail.

Metro on 01/30/2017