Police: Arkansas woman drove while intoxicated, had infant in vehicle

An Arkansas woman is accused of driving drunk while her infant daughter was in the vehicle and then leaving the scene of an accident Sunday night, authorities said.

The investigation started when Sherwood police officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call that a mailbox had been struck by a vehicle, according to a police report. Officers followed the "fluid trail" from the accident scene to a residence in the 7300 block of Glenn Hills Drive where they found 39-year-old Elaine Renee Baxter, the report said.

Baxter, a resident of the home, appeared to be intoxicated and acknowledged driving while her infant daughter was inside the vehicle, the report said.

Baxter was booked into Pulaski County jail around 1:40 a.m. Monday and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusing to submit to a chemical test, endangering the welfare of a minor and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

She is being held without bond. A court date is scheduled for March 14.