Head-on collision kills 2 on west Little Rock overpass; pickup was driving wrong way, police say

A head-on collision in west Little Rock left two people dead and two others injured Monday night, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to Financial Centre Parkway near Interstate 630 around 8:32 p.m. on a report of an accident, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.

The crash occurred on a one-way, westbound overpass on Financial Centre Parkway, he said.

A Dodge Ram was headed the wrong direction on the overpass when it collided head-on with a white Nissan Cube that was exiting I-630 and heading west, McClanahan said. Police believe that the Nissan caught fire after the impact, he said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Police did not identify either driver Monday night, but they reported that the Nissan driver was a woman and the driver of the Dodge truck was a man.

A woman and a 4-year-old child were also in the Dodge truck at the time of the crash, McClanahan said.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition Monday night, he said.

At the scene, the crumpled white Nissan sat in the road as debris from the crash remained scattered across the road.

