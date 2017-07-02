Springdale cyclist hit by pickup dies
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:56 a.m.
A man died in Springdale after a vehicle struck him Friday night, the Springdale Police Department reported.
Jimmy Ray Blakemore, 52, of Springdale was crossing the Thompson Street and Backus Avenue intersection on a bicycle when a Dodge Ram pickup struck him. The driver of the pickup had a green light traveling north on Thompson.
Blakemore was transported to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, where he later died from his injuries.
Springdale police identified the driver as Shayla Edwards, 37. Edwards was not intoxicated or impaired, authorities said.
Police said no citations or charges are being filed. The accident is under investigation.
