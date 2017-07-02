Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, July 02, 2017, 6:26 a.m.

Springdale cyclist hit by pickup dies

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:56 a.m.

A man died in Springdale after a vehicle struck him Friday night, the Springdale Police Department reported.

Jimmy Ray Blakemore, 52, of Springdale was crossing the Thompson Street and Backus Avenue intersection on a bicycle when a Dodge Ram pickup struck him. The driver of the pickup had a green light traveling north on Thompson.

Blakemore was transported to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, where he later died from his injuries.

Springdale police identified the driver as Shayla Edwards, 37. Edwards was not intoxicated or impaired, authorities said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Police said no citations or charges are being filed. The accident is under investigation.

Metro on 07/02/2017

Print Headline: Springdale cyclist hit by pickup dies

Comments on: Springdale cyclist hit by pickup dies

