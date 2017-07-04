Central Arkansas antiques store closing after 50 years in business

A central Arkansas antiques store that opened in 1967 will be shutting its doors soon.

In a Monday Facebook post, Morris Antiques wrote that the 50-year-old store, located in Keo, is closing and will be starting a going-out-of-business sale Thursday.

"We appreciate all the friends we have made," the post stated. "Thanks for being a part of our history."

The store will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a limited time, according to the social media post. An exact closing date was not listed.

One of the mid-South's largest dealers, Morris showcases American, English and French antiques dating from the 1750s to the 1960s, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The business is located at 50 Antique Way in Keo, which is about 25 miles southeast of Little Rock.