FBI probes death in national park in Arkansas

The FBI is investigating the death of an out-of-state, middle-aged man after his body was discovered at a national park in Arkansas.

The National Park Service said the body was found at about 11:50 a.m. Sunday on West Mountain in Hot Springs National Park.

Rangers secured and closed the summit and surrounding trails, then asked the FBI to send an evidence processing team.

No information on the cause of death has been released.

Metro on 07/04/2017