Highly sought Patton expected in Fayetteville

Highly recruited tight end Jeremy Patton, a Razorback signee, is planning to arrive in Fayetteville later Tuesday. He said he hopes to be in Arkansas around 7 p.m.

Patton, 6-6, 250, 4.59, of Arizona Western College signed with the Razorbacks over around 27 offers from Alabama, Southern Cal, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State and others. ESPN rated him the No. 1 tight end and the No. 33 overall prospect in junior college when he inked with the Hogs.

He was a key addition to Arkansas' signing class and is being counted on to help replace former Hog tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, who was picked by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.