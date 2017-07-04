Police: Skydiver 'lucky to be alive' after parachute malfunctions at Little Rock country club

A skydiver was injured after his parachute malfunctioned and he plunged to the ground during an evening Fourth of July performance at a Little Rock country club.

The diver — who police believe to be about 60 years old and from the Little Rock area — was rushed to UAMS Medical Center shortly after first responders arrived at the Country Club of Little Rock, around 7:20 p.m., said Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman. The man is in stable condition, suffering from broken bones and less serious internal injuries.

Initial reporting indicates there was a failure in the diver's steering mechanism, forcing him into an out-of-control spin onto the golf course, Moore said. The chute had opened.

Three other skydivers had participated in the show and were not injured.

Officials contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, which is expected to inspect the diving equipment within the next two days, Moore said.

"It sounds like he's pretty lucky to be alive," he added.

This February, a 49-year-old man from Bryant was killed during a parachuting accident in Conway County.