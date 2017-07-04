Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-430 in Little Rock closed after crash; at least 1 hurt, officials say
This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.
One lane of Interstate 430 in Little Rock is closed Tuesday afternoon after a wreck that injured at least one person, the state Highway and Transportation and Department said.
About a half-mile of the highway's southbound outside lane before the Colonel Glenn Road exit was shut about 1:50 p.m., the agency said.
According to the department, it was an "injury accident," but no details on how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured were given.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-430 in Little Rock closed after crash; at least 1 hurt, officials say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.