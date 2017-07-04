Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 04, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-430 in Little Rock closed after crash; at least 1 hurt, officials say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.

arkansas-highway-and-transportation-department-map-showing-site-of-wreck-tuesday-july-4-2017

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department map showing site of wreck Tuesday, July 4, 2017.


One lane of Interstate 430 in Little Rock is closed Tuesday afternoon after a wreck that injured at least one person, the state Highway and Transportation and Department said.

About a half-mile of the highway's southbound outside lane before the Colonel Glenn Road exit was shut about 1:50 p.m., the agency said.

According to the department, it was an "injury accident," but no details on how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured were given.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

