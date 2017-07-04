TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-430 in Little Rock closed after crash; at least 1 hurt, officials say

One lane of Interstate 430 in Little Rock is closed Tuesday afternoon after a wreck that injured at least one person, the state Highway and Transportation and Department said.

About a half-mile of the highway's southbound outside lane before the Colonel Glenn Road exit was shut about 1:50 p.m., the agency said.

According to the department, it was an "injury accident," but no details on how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured were given.

