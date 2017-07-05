Former TV host booked into Arkansas jail, released hours later after posting bond

A former Univision Arkansas host arrested last month in Texas after being accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old in Washington County has been booked into jail in Arkansas and then released.

Washington County sheriff's office records show Victor Alvarez-Real, 35, of Springdale was booked into jail after 11 p.m. Monday. He was released about three hours later after posting a $25,000 bond.

A July 14 court date is scheduled.

In June, Alvarez-Real was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail pending extradition back to Arkansas.

In late October, a mother who knows Alvarez-Real took her 7-year-old child to a Springdale clinic for a rash, according to an arrest affidavit. The rash later tested positive for both herpes and chlamydia, the affidavit says.

Officials contacted the child abuse hotline, but the agency did not investigate because the circumstances did not "meet criteria," the document states.

In January, the child described the sexual abuse committed by Alvarez-Real to the mother, and the mother called police, the affidavit says.

When contacted by officials in January, Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing. An arrest warrant was issued in May.

In a previous statement, Pinnacle Media LLC/Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January.