Trial date set for North Little Rock restaurateur accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

A judge has set a new trial date for a Little Rock restaurateur accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child.

Quenton Edward King, 38, appeared before Judge Herbert Wright in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon on two counts of capital murder. His three-day trial is now set for Oct. 17.

King's trial has been pushed back at least three times before Wednesday's scheduling, records show.

Authorities say King fired three shots at 36-year-old Megan Price, fatally wounding her and her unborn child June 26, 2015, at her home in North Little Rock.

Price and King had been in a 14-year relationship, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Before the girlfriend was shot, she had posted to Facebook that she was pregnant with King’s child.

After a fire was set at Price's house Oct. 11, 2011, King faced charges of arson, terroristic threatening and attempted capital murder. Those charges were later dropped.

King, who did not speak during the hearing, wore a black jail jumpsuit, shackles and handcuffs as he was flanked by his attorney.

The restaurateur owns Chicken King restaurants in North Little Rock and Little Rock with his wife of more than 15 years.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence in the murder case.