Suspect charged in death of woman found dead in crawl space of Little Rock home

Authorities have arrested a man in the death of a woman whose body was found in the crawl space of her family's home in Little Rock Sunday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department said Jose Gonzalez, who had previously been called a person of interest in the death of 36-year-old Naomi Estrada, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of first-degree murder.

Estrada, 36, was found dead Sunday morning at the home in the 40 block of Westmont Circle. Police said they wanted to question Gonzales after he took a vehicle from the scene of the homicide.

He was reportedly located Monday at a North Little Rock hospital before being arrested Wednesday.

No information on the motive has been released.

At 9:30 p.m., Gonzalez was not yet listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail.