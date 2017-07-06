Robber points gun at 6-year-old's head while demanding cash from her father in Little Rock, police say

A 26-year-old Little Rock man told investigators that a robber followed him and his 6-year-old daughter when they returned home from fireworks Tuesday night and then pointed a gun at the girl while demanding cash.

The victim told police it happened about 9:30 p.m. at his apartment in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

The robber followed the father and daughter after they "finished with their fireworks" and then began kicking on the victim's door, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim opened it, and the gunman pointed the weapon at the girl while demanding money from her father, the report said. The victim handed over cash before going to stay with out-of-town relatives, police said.

The crime wasn't reported to police until the next day, the police account noted, when the victim's landlord recommended that authorities be notified.

No arrests were made.

The robber was described as a black man who stood about 5 foot 10 and weighed around 180 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and pants.