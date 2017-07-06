Sports calendar

• To submit an item, please email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
CAMPS
BASKETBALL
OUACHITA BAPTIST BOYS CAMPS
JULY 9-12 Shooting Camp, Ages 8 and older. Cost $300 per player, $175 for commuters. Check in 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. at Bill Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Contact Dennis Nutt at (870) 245-5184 or Eric Brauer at (870) 245-5539, visit www.obu.edu/tigercamp or email nuttd@obu.edu or brauere@obu.edu.
UALR BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP
July 10-13 Individual Camp Mini for ages 5-8, Cost $95 in advance, $110 on the first day of camp. Sessions 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Contact Jon Trilli at jmtrilli@ualr.edu or (501) 951-0373.
July 10-13 Individual camp Regular up to seventh grade. Cost $185 in advance, $200 on the first day of camp., Sessions, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Registration begins at noon. Contact Jon Trilli at jmtrilli@ualr.edu or (501) 951-0373.
HENDERSON STATE MEN'S CAMPS
JULY 24-27 Arkadelphia Day Camp II, $90. 9 a.m.-nooon for those entering kindergarten through fourth grade. 1 p.m.-4 p.m For those entering fifth through 12th grade. Contact Jimm Elgas at (785) 532-9368 or email tamdge@yahoo.com.
JOE FOLEY BASKETBALL CAMP
AUG. 1-3 Team Camp 1. Cost $180 for single day, $360 for two days, $450 for three days.. Contact Steve Wiedower or Robert Dallimore at (501) 569-3464.
HENDERSON STATE WOMEN'S CAMPS
AUG. 12 Elite Camp. Cost $60. Registration, noon. Session, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Contact Jill Thomas at (870) 230-5123 or email thomasj@hsu.edu.
FOOTBALL
RON CALCAGNI FOOTBALL CAMP
JULY 12-13 Non contact fundamentals camp, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Pulaski Heights Middle School, 401 N. Pine St. Ages 9-16. Cost $85. Contact Ron Calcagni at Ron.Calcagni@lrsd.org
ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL CAMPS
JULY 14 Elite One Day Camps, Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro. Students entering grades 9-12. Check-in time 9 a.m., Cost $30. For more information, go to astatefootball.com.
JULY 14 Elite One Day Camps, Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro. Students entering grades 9-12. Check in time 4 p.m.. Cost $30. For more information, go to astatefootball.com.
JULY 16. Wolf Cub Football Youth Camp, Arkansas State Football Complex, 2800 Alumni Blvd., Joneboro. Sessions, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.. Cost $75, includes dinner and T-shirt. For more information, go to astatefootball.com.
VOLLEYBALL
VAN COMPTON VOLLEYBALLL CAMPS
JULY 10-11 Hitter, Setter Camp. Students entering grades 8-12, Jack Stephens Center. Check-in time 5:30 p.m., Sessions 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Cost, $50 for player. Contact Van Compton at (501) 569-3371 or vxcompton@ualr.edu.
JULY 12-13 Serve, Serve-receive camp. For students entering grades 8-12 at Jack Stephens Center. Check-in time 5:30 p.m., Sessions 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Cost $50 per player. Contact Van Compton at (501) 569-3371 or vxcompton@ualr.edu.
JULY 14 Defensive specialist camp. For students entering grades 8-12 at Jack Stephens Center. Check-in time 5:30 p.m., Sessions 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Cost $35 per player. Contact Van Compton at (501) 569-3371 or vxcompton@ualr.edu.
