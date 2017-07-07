2 killed, 1 hurt after vehicle leaves Arkansas road, crashes into tree, police say

Two people were killed and another person was hurt after the vehicle they were traveling in left an Arkansas road and hit a tree early Friday, according to state police.

The wreck happened around 2:40 a.m. as a 2001 Mitsubishi was traveling east on Walker Road near Grant County Road 67, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The driver, 22-year-old Robert Thomas Gilley of Sheridan, failed to stop at a stop sign and kept traveling, causing the vehicle to leave the road and hit a tree, authorities said.

Gilles suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. A passenger inside the Mitsubishi, 18-year-old Austin Wayne Joyner of Prattsville, was also killed.

Police said a second passenger, 19-year-old Matthew Garrett Bates of White Hall, was injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the early-morning crash were described as clear and dry.

The deaths of Gilley and Joyner were two of at least 248 recorded so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.