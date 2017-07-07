Arkansas man, 75, dies in wreck; vehicle rear-ended while trying to turn off state highway, police say

An Arkansas man was killed after a vehicle he was traveling in tried to turn onto a private drive and was rear-ended Thursday afternoon in Lawrence County, officials said.

A 2005 Chrysler was heading east on Arkansas 230 west of Strawberry around 3:55 p.m. when the vehicle reportedly tried to turn left into a private drive. A 2000 Toyota also heading east on the highway rear-ended the Chrysler, according to a preliminary accident report.

A passenger in the Chrysler, 75-year-old Pleasant Vaulner of Strawberry, suffered fatal injuries, police said. No one else was listed as hurt in the wreck.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and dry at the time.

At least 246 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.