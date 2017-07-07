Arkansas will open 2020 season with Kent State

— Arkansas will open its 2020 football season with a game against Kent State, according to a game contract obtained Friday through an open records request.

The game is scheduled to be played Sept. 5, 2020, either in Fayetteville or Little Rock. Both programs agreed to the game contract last Friday. It will be their first ever meeting.

Kent State is coached by Paul Haynes, who was hired away from Arkansas after spending the 2012 season as the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator. Haynes is 12-35 in four seasons at Kent State, his alma mater.

The Golden Flashes are the second known opponent for Arkansas in the 2020 season. The Razorbacks announced Thursday a road game against Notre Dame scheduled for Sept. 12 that season.