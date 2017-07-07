Authorities: Man found dead in Arkansas; 39-year-old sought on murder charge

Police in northeast Arkansas say a man died at a hospital Friday morning after being found shot.

Another man, 39-year-old Alex Rankin, is sought on a first-degree murder charge in his killing, according to a news release.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 400 block of North Bridge Street in Jonesboro.

At the scene, police found a man hurt and began to administer aid. He was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital where was pronounced dead, the release states.

Police searched a nearby house on Allen Street, where Rankin was believed to have fled, but did not find him.

Authorities had also responded hours before to the same area Thursday night in reference to a shots-fired complaint. No one was reported struck, and no arrests were made at the time.

The victim’s identity was not released as of Friday morning.