COMING ATTRACTIONS

Beatriz at Dinner, R An immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, drawing on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner in Los Angeles, collides with her polar opposite, a self-satisfied billionaire, at a wealthy client's dinner party. With Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Chloe Sevigny, Connie Britton, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, John Early, David Warshofsky; directed by Miguel Arteta. July 14

The Big Sick, R As the relationship grows between a Pakistani comic (Kumail Nanjiani) and the American graduate student (Zoe Kazan) he met at his stand-up shows, he begins to worry about what his traditional Muslim parents will think of her. With Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher, Zenobia Shroff, Adeel Akhtar, Bo Burnham; directed by Michael Showalter. July 14

War for the Planet of the Apes, PG-13 Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson). With Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval, Terry Notary, Amiah Miller, Judy Greer, Max Lloyd-Jones; directed by Matt Reeves. July 14

MovieStyle on 07/07/2017