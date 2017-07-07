Gunman wearing Guy Fawkes mask robs North Little Rock bank

North Little Rock police are investigating after a man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to a First Simmons Bank branch at 3901 Camp Robinson Road. Employees told police that a masked man with a rifle had taken an undisclosed amount of money and fled north on foot, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance images of the robber that show him wearing the mask made famous in the 2005 movie V for Vendetta. He also wore red pants, a black shirt, a black hat, black gloves and a black-and-white bandana around his neck.

The robber is described as Hispanic, about 5-feet-7 inches tall and 110 pounds.

No arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.