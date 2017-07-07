Shooting death of Arkansas boy, 7, called 'tragic accident'; no arrests expected

A shooting last month that killed a 7-year-old boy in south Arkansas has been ruled an accident, and police don't anticipate making any arrests, the El Dorado News-Times reported Friday.

The boy died June 25 at Medical Center of South Arkansas after he was shot by another minor at an El Dorado home, authorities said. Neither name was released.

The family was unaware that the weapon — a small-caliber handgun — had been brought in the home by "a relative who had been staying there off and on," police told the newspaper.

Adults were home but didn't hear the gunshot, and the wound wasn't in an area that was immediately visible, El Dorado Police Department Capt. Kevin Holt told the newspaper. The boy was taken to the hospital when he became unresponsive.

Lt. Cathy Phillips called the death a "tragic accident."

An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests are expected, police said.

