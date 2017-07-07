Home /
Tom Lemming talks national recruiting, Hog commits
This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.
National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss several topics, including QB Connor Noland, LB Bumper Pool and CB Byron Hanspard.
Lemming, who's going on 38 years of covering the national recruiting scene, also told a funny recruiting story about Arkansas native and former Oklahoma Coach Barry Switzer and how he outsmarted several other college coaches.
