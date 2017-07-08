PHOTO: Razorbacks football coach Bret Bielema announces birth of daughter

Bret Bielema is officially a father.

The Razorbacks head football coach announced on Twitter Saturday morning that his wife, Jen Bielema, gave birth Saturday shortly before 4:45 a.m.

Briella Nichole Bielema weighed in at 7.8 pounds.

"Beyond anything @jenbielema & I could ever dream of as parents," Bret Bielema wrote in a tweet announcing Briella's arrival.

In a little over an hour Saturday morning, the message had more than 200 retweets and 1,500 likes and dozens of replies offering congratulations.

Jen Bielema announced she was pregnant in December and Bret Bielema in February revealed the baby's gender.

"Everybody's been asking — we're going to have a little baby girl, so she won't be playing football," Bret Bielema said then. "We're very excited about that, so thank you for all the well wishes along the way."