Why? Well 440 doesn't tie to 2 'I's'

Dear Mahatma: Why isn't Arkansas 440 between Interstate 40 and U.S. 67 marked as an interstate highway, but instead is a state highway? -- Day Dreamer

Dear Day: Nothing starts the day with a bang like a deep philosophical question. This one is similar to one we wrestled with in college. Why is there air? Fortunately, a buddy who was a physical education major knew the answer. Because, he said, without air all the footballs would be flat.

Naturally, we went to the grand viziers of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department for the answer. Sit down, hold onto your hat and here we go.

Arkansas 440 isn't named as an interstate highway because it doesn't connect to an interstate on both ends. Interstate 40 is, duh, an interstate highway. U.S. 67, not so much.

Wait! There's more. A three-numbered interstate with an even-numbered prefix is a bypass which requires interstate connection on both ends. A three-numbered interstate with an odd-numbered prefix is a spur route which requires interstate connection on one end and connects to a major traffic generator on the other end. (See I-530.)

Expect a quiz on this next week.

Dear Mahatma: Are there any short- or long-range plans to resurface the Wilbur Mills Freeway, which has become an obstacle course of sizable potholes? -- Local Guy

Dear Local: There are no plans to resurface Interstate 630, also known as the Fanne Foxe Freeway. Look it up.

All that's on the table for I-630 is its widening from Baptist hospital east to University hospital. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will award contracts for that project in October.

Dear Mahatma: When facing east and turning north onto Rahling Road from Chenal Parkway, there is clear line of sight but no blinking yellow turn light to allow me to turn north onto Rahling. Would the city program this light to allow cars to turn left rather than wait for the green turn light? Often the lanes are clear but the turn light is red. -- Tired of Waiting

From Bill Henry, traffic engineering manager for the city of Little Rock: "We tried that and when cars are in the approaching left-turn lanes, the other left-turners have sight distance issues. We had a high accident rate and had to make the turn protected only due to the accident experience."

The spelling, or misspelling, of street signs is an occasional topic here. Bill Lewis, who spent 33 years as a reporter for the Arkansas Gazette, tells a story about J.N. Heiskell, longtime owner and publisher of that newspaper.

Signs on one city street were spelled Filmore. That should have been Fillmore. Heiskell was for replacing the signs. One alderman objected to the cost. Heiskell proceeded to write a series of editorials about the street signs, and intentionally misspelled the name of the alderman.

The latter soon surrendered.

