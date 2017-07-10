PHOTOS, VIDEO: Bielema says he 'butt-dialed' SEC commissioner after child's birth

Even SEC football coaches occasionally make an embarrassing pocket dial on their cellphone.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said shortly after the birth of his daughter Saturday, he was walking out of restaurant after getting some food for his wife, Jen.

He looked at his cellphone and was surprised to see SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey's name.

Bielema, 47, thought it was great the commissioner had called him: "This is pretty cool, the commissioner is Face Timing me, that's pretty unique!"

Sankey's response: "Why are you calling me?"

Bielema: "Oh, I'm sorry. I must have butt-dialed you."

Bielema, the fifth-year Arkansas coach, had his news conference Monday at SEC media days.

