Monday, July 10, 2017, 2:58 p.m.

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Bielema says he 'butt-dialed' SEC commissioner after child's birth

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:25 p.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-speaks-during-the-southeastern-conferences-annual-media-gathering-monday-july-10-2017-in-hoover-ala-ap-photobutch-dill

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema speaks during the Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Photos by The Associated Press

Bret Bielema on RB David Williams, Paul Rhoads as DC, Austin Allen and more

(By Jimmy Carter)
Even SEC football coaches occasionally make an embarrassing pocket dial on their cellphone.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said shortly after the birth of his daughter Saturday, he was walking out of restaurant after getting some food for his wife, Jen.

He looked at his cellphone and was surprised to see SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey's name.

Bielema, 47, thought it was great the commissioner had called him: "This is pretty cool, the commissioner is Face Timing me, that's pretty unique!"

Sankey's response: "Why are you calling me?"

Bielema: "Oh, I'm sorry. I must have butt-dialed you."

Bielema, the fifth-year Arkansas coach, had his news conference Monday at SEC media days.

For full details on SEC Media Days, read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Kharma says... July 10, 2017 at 2:51 p.m.

BREAKING NEWS: Bret Bielema wipes butt, film at 11.

