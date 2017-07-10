Arkansas teen's body found; mom who tried to save her also dies

A woman who jumped into a river to save her teenage daughter died Sunday afternoon, just hours after searchers recovered her daughter's body, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokesman for the Benton County sheriff's office.

Kristin Wylie, 31, of Rogers died around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Jenkins did not know the name of the hospital where Wylie died.

The body of Wylie's 13-year-old daughter was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near War Eagle Mill.

The girl was swimming with another teen in an area of the White River that feeds into Beaver Lake on Friday when she went under at 4:41 p.m. and did not resurface. Wylie and a family friend then dove into the water to try to save the teen, who did not swim well, Jenkins said.

Bystanders had to pull Wylie out of the water and gave her CPR until emergency workers arrived, who then transported her to a local hospital, but she died two days later, authorities said.

The family friend and other teen are both safe, authorities said. The river was not at dangerous levels Friday, Jenkins said.

The area where the girls were swimming is at 11045 War Eagle Road, according to a news release.

Assisting in the search were the Benton County Dive Team, Tri-County Search and Rescue, Mennonite Disaster Services, Arkansas Game and Fish, Rogers Rescue Teams and War Eagle Mill, according to the release.

No further information was available Sunday.

