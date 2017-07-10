Home / Latest News /
Pound of marijuana found stashed in pillowcase, police say; Little Rock man arrested
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after a pillowcase holding a pound of marijuana was found on his front passenger seat, police said.
Officers got behind a vehicle that 46-year-old Ralph Riddle was driving sometime before 11:30 a.m. and could smell a "very strong odor" of marijuana, according to a report. When police pulled Riddle over and approached the vehicle, the smell got stronger, the report said.
During a search, police said they found a pound of "high-grade" marijuana in a pillow case on the front passenger seat.
Riddle was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 1:50 p.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana, a class D felony.
He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
A court date is scheduled for July 17.
