Man found sleeping in Little Rock grocery store charged with burglary, police say

A 54-year-old man found sleeping in a Little Rock grocery store now faces multiple charges, police say.

An assistant manager at Shoppers Value Foods told police that she was preparing to open the store at 6:10 a.m. Saturday when she saw a man wandering through the building.

Police said they had already been dispatched to the store at 6800 Colonel Glenn Road earlier that day after an alarm went off inside the building.

They had not found anyone then, according to the police report, but the store manager asked them to look again when they arrived the second time.

After using surveillance footage to search for the man, officers found him asleep on the bottom level of the store’s storage shelving. They later identified him as Reginald Davis of Little Rock.

Davis already had a warrant out for his arrest on a parole violation. He is now charged with commercial burglary and obstruction of government operations.

Jail records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. He remained there as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bond.