Home / Latest News /
Police investigating death of 76-year-old woman after fall reported at Arkansas home
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:44 p.m.
Police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old Arkansas woman.
The Baxter County sheriff’s office said someone called at 7:09 p.m. Sunday to report a fall at a Lakeview home on Hickory Flats Road.
Rita Kabella, 76, was dead by the time officers and emergency workers arrived, according to authorities. Her husband was reportedly at home with her at the time.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said authorities do not know the cause of Kabella’s death. Officials are sending her body to the Arkansas medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police investigating death of 76-year-old woman after fall reported at Arkansas home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.