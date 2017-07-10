Woman dies after Mercedes collides with pickup on I-40 in North Little Rock

A 69-year-old woman died Monday after authorities rescued her and a passenger from a pickup that was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, officials said.

A 2012 Mercedes GLK and a 2014 Ram pickup were both heading west on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock around 3:10 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Mercedes struck the rear bumper of the Ram near an interchange with U.S. 67, police said. Both the Ram's driver and passenger had to be freed from the pickup by state police before being taken to UAMS Medical Center, the report said.

The driver, 69-year-old Betty Kingfisher of Tahlequah, Okla., suffered fatal injuries.

The injured passenger was identified as 74-year-old Jack Kingfisher of Tahlequah, Okla., the report said. The Mercedes' driver, 34-year-old Muhathab Alami of Lexington, Ky., was also hurt.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the collision.

At least 250 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.