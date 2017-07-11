3 arrested on arson charges after blaze destroys Arkansas church, authorities say

Three people have been arrested after a fire destroyed a south Arkansas church late last month, according to authorities.

The suspected arsonists — Montie King, 40, of Magnolia; Tiffany Welch, 38, of Emerson; and Shane Groves, 45, of Magnolia — were arrested Friday. Each face charges of commercial burglary and arson.

Authorities say a blaze set June 26 at Mount Superior Baptist Church, 901 Columbia County Road 82 East in Macedonia, resulted in the building being a “total loss.”

Items stolen from the church, which were not detailed, were later recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The three remained at the Columbia County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, records show. Bail has been set at $100,000 for King and Welch and $150,000 for Groves.

Additional information was not immediately available.