Longtime GOP senator says he's 'very pessimistic' about health bill prospects

WASHINGTON — A longtime Republican lawmaker said Tuesday he is "very pessimistic" that his party will push a health care bill through the Senate, even as a colleague warned leaders about retaliation by conservative voters should they react to a collapse of the measure by striking a deal with Democrats.

The assessments came with Republican leaders aiming toward a Senate vote next week on their legislation erasing much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

After abruptly canceling a vote last month on an initial bill for lack of support, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been crafting changes aimed at nailing down GOP votes.

"I'm very pessimistic," Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said on the Fox News Channel of the chances a bill will pass.

Grassley, first elected in 1980, said that Republicans have been promising for years to repeal Obama's 2010 statute and said, "There are consequences if you don't deliver on election promises, and there ought to be."

Over the weekend, Grassley tweeted that if Republicans don't complete a bill, "WE WILL GO FROM MAJORITY TO MINORITY."

With Democrats solidly against the effort, Republicans will lose if just three of their 52 senators oppose it. McConnell has said if the wide-ranging bill fails, he'd pursue a narrower measure aimed at propping up insurance markets — an effort that would likely require talks with Democrats.

"I think that's the wrong strategy," Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said on the Fox News Channel about the possibility of a bipartisan deal on a smaller-scale bill. "And I think Republicans will be very unhappy across the land if the Republican leadership gives up and goes and works with the Democrats."

Paul, among several Republicans who've said they'll oppose the initial GOP bill unless it's changed, also suggested he wouldn't support the legislation even if an amendment embraced by other conservatives is included.

Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, are pushing a revision to let insurers sell low-price policies with bare-bones coverage, as long as the company also sells a policy that covers a list of services like maternity care that Obama's law mandates.

But the overall bill also contains more than $100 billion that states could give to insurers to help them contain premiums. Paul said if the Cruz language is included in the bill in exchange for retaining that money, "this is a tradeoff that I'm not necessarily willing to take."

He added: "That to me is not a pro-free market tradeoff."

