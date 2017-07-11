Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 3:44 p.m.

Police: Child, 4, hit by truck at Arkansas apartment complex

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:47 p.m.

A 4-year-old child who was struck by a small truck in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday was listed in stable condition later in the day, officials said.

The youth was hit sometime before noon inside the Southmont Apartments complex at 1101 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

The child was hit by a "small truck" similar to a Chevrolet S-10, Murphy said. The vehicle was being driven by a person whom the family of the child knows, and police believe it was an accident, he said.

The child was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

